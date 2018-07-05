Manager reveals the real reason Mourinho fought tooth and nail to keep Fellaini at Manchester United

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has given an insight as to why Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fought so hard to keep Marouane Fellaini this summer.

The Spanish tactician is a big fan of the powerful midfielder, who has shone again for his country at this summer’s World Cup.

This follows a decent season for United last term before injuries derailed his campaign, but many of the club’s fans were angered to see the 30-year-old land a new deal.

Many felt new signings in midfield should have been a priority as Fellaini came towards the end of his previous contract, but he’s now signed on for a further two years.

marouane fellaini
Marouane Fellaini is staying at Manchester United

Martinez has now explained why he thinks Mourinho went against the fans and fought so hard to keep him.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, Martinez said: “I think he is player that you have to work with to appreciate what he really brings.

“As a team player he always sees that every action is the end of the world and that makes him a warrior and someone that every coach and manager would love to have in his team.”

