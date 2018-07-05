Man Utd ace could double his £75k-a-week wages, club prepare new contract offer

After enjoying his most productive season to date last year, Man Utd are reportedly considering handing Jesse Lingard a new and improved contract.

The 25-year-old bagged 13 goals and seven assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, as Jose Mourinho appears to be having a positive influence on his game with that being his highest goal tally since breaking into the senior squad.

With that in mind and the key role he played for the Portuguese tactician, it should come as no surprise that The Sun reports Lingard could be offered a new contract which would see him double his current £75,000-a-week wages.

Coupled with his performances for England at the World Cup so far, there is no denying that Lingard is developing his game, maturing as a player and becoming more decisive.

His cleverness off the ball with his dangerous runs and movement have always been praised, but having now added goals and assists to his game consistently, he’ll continue to be a valued asset to Man Utd and Mourinho provided that he continues to move in the right direction.

In turn, offering him a new deal to commit his future at Old Trafford seems like a sensible decision, with Mourinho likely to rely heavily on him again next season alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Provided that the deal is offered and Lingard accepts though, that will come with its own pressure and responsibility, as it will not only be seen as a reward for his form to date, but also as an indication of the ongoing faith and demands from the club to see him improve further and became a fundamental figure in the side.