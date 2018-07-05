Man Utd tipped to launch £12m move to bolster attacking options, target keen on move

Man Utd are reportedly set to make a £12m move for Xherdan Shaqiri this summer as the Swiss international looks for a way to stay in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League games last season, but he was unable to save Stoke City from the drop to the Championship.

He’s since followed that up with a decent showing at the World Cup for Switzerland, scoring the dramatic winner against Serbia in the group stage before their elimination in the last-16, and so he has certainly proven that he can be a quality attacking threat on his day.

However, Shaqiri can be criticised for his inconsistency, as evidenced by his numbers from last season. According to The Sun though, that hasn’t put Man Utd off as they will reportedly consider a £12m swoop for Shaqiri this summer to take him to Old Trafford.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho is considering the move and the player himself is keen to join United, and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

Given Man Utd already have Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata battling for places behind frontman Romelu Lukaku, it doesn’t appear as though they’re particularly in need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

Further, it’s questionable as to whether Shaqiri really raises the level of quality compared to those options, enough to warrant a £12m move as United will need to add top-class individuals capable of taking them closer to major honours after ending last season empty-handed.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils officially launch a swoop, but for the reported £12m price-tag, perhaps there is also an argument that Shaqiri is worth the gamble to prove his worth at the highest level.