Jose Mourinho ready to offload Manchester United star after series of bust-ups

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to get rid of Paul Pogba this summer after a series of rows between the pair.

The France international struggled to hit top form last season and spent some games out of Mourinho’s starting line up amid various reports at the time of a bust-up.

Don Balon says the duo have had numerous disagreements and that Mourinho is now prepared to offload him in a potential swap deal with Real Madrid.

The Spanish outlet states that the Portuguese could try to use his unfancied midfield player as a makeweight in a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is despite speculation hotting up that Ronaldo is looking set for Juventus, according to Sport, citing Italian sources, among others.

It has previously been reported by the Daily Record that Pogba’s agent had also been trying to get his client another club by offering him to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pogba is currently on World Cup duty with the French national side, so his future may not be resolved for a while, but Don Balon’s latest report suggests he really isn’t in Mourinho’s plans for next season.

This seems a risky move by the manager as the 25-year-old remains fairly popular among the club’s fans and has long been regarded highly as a player with the potential to be one of the best in the world as long as he’s used correctly.

Whether Mourinho has really done his part to help Pogba fulfil that potential at Old Trafford is up for debate.