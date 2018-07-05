Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly planning to launch a transfer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Spanish giants’ chief sees Rashford as ideal to strengthen his side’s attack and the interest does not hinge on what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Don Balon.

It looks like things are speeding up in terms of Ronaldo possibly leaving Real Madrid for Juventus, with talks set to go on in Spain this evening ahead of a possible official presentation on Saturday, according to Sport Mediaset, as reported by Sport.

The Portugal international would no doubt be a very tough act to follow at the Bernabeu, but Rashford has shown himself to be one of the top young players in the game in recent years.

The 20-year-old has shone for United and England on the highest stage and could be ideal for Madrid’s style of play with his skill, pace, intelligence and eye for goal.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils would allow a quality homegrown talent like Rashford to leave very easily, but he hasn’t been that much of a regular starter under Jose Mourinho, particularly towards the end of last season.