Man United put together package to beat Juventus to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer following major development

Manchester United are reportedly crunching the numbers ahead of potentially hijacking Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus this summer.

In an extraordinary revelation from the Sun, United are mulling over paying Ronaldo £500,000 a week on a three-year contract if he returns to Old Trafford.

The report goes on to explain that Red Devils chiefs such as Ed Woodward are aware of the club’s need to bring in marketable superstars such as the Portugal international.

There’s no doubt the signing of Ronaldo would be a big boost to United both on and off the pitch, with the 33-year-old still one of the best players in the world.

A prolific goal scorer and big-game player, Ronaldo shone at United earlier in his career and his return would be a hugely popular one with fans that would likely boost shirt sales and publicity.

As noted by the Sun, United would have to see off Juventus for the forward’s signature, but seem to be focusing on him instead of Chelsea’s Willian, who is deemed too expensive at £70million.

It is also claimed in the piece that United have accepted they’re unlikely to sign Ronaldo’s Real team-mate Gareth Bale.

Developments on those two mean Ronaldo now looks to be a target, which makes sense given Jose Mourinho’s needs for a new attacker.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled to settle since joining in January, while the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford remain young and inconsistent, rather than being the finished product like Ronaldo.