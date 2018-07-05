Lionel Messi tells Barcelona chiefs the three transfers that could replace Andres Iniesta

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona chiefs to deliver the transfer of a top class midfield playmaker this summer, providing three top candidates.

According to Don Balon, the Argentina international has listed Paris Saint-Germain pair Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot as possibilities, along with Juventus star Miralem Pjanic.

Iniesta will undoubtedly prove a tough act to follow at the Nou Camp after a long and great career with Barcelona, but it’s time to move on as he’s left for Japanese football this summer.

The veteran Spaniard has long been regarded as one of the finest midfield players of his generation, but one imagines any one of Verratti, Rabiot or Pjanic would do a decent job.

Verratti and Pjanic in particular have also been up there with the top ball-playing midfielders in Europe for some time now and have enjoyed plenty of success with PSG and Juventus, respectively.

Both are technically gifted and intelligent and should adapt well to Barca’s style of play if they can be brought in.