Photo: Juventus shirts bearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s name emerge on social media

As speculation intensifies over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future and a possible move to Juventus, more reported clues are emerging on social media.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 33-year-old is edging closer to securing a move to join the Turin giants, with a fee of around €100m plus a four-year contract being touted.

SEE MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Imminent development touted in €100m switch

No official word has come from either club amid all the rumours, but as seen in the image below, users have purportedly claimed that they’ve found Juventus jerseys with the Portuguese superstar’s name on the back.

It’s important to note that these are not from official sources, and so the credibility of the claims isn’t sky high. Nevertheless, various accounts have shared the images and so it remains to be seen whether or not this is another indication that the Real Madrid ace could be Turin bound.

The speculation concerning his transfer does seem to be growing though, with respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Juve are growing in belief that a deal could be done, while Guillem Balague has added that obstacles to making a deal are falling, as per his tweet below.

In his head, Cristiano is a Juventus player. Juve has found a financial way to pay for his wages and fee. Real Madrid willing to let him go. No offer has arrived yet to Real, but Jorge Mendes has confirmed to Real that it will. He has never been this close to leaving. Will he? — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 5, 2018

Time will tell if that’s the case, but if Ronaldo were to join Juventus and take the No.7 shirt, he may want to have a discussion with Juan Cuadrado first, as the Colombian international currently wears that number for the Serie A champions.

La Juventus pagara 100 millones de euros por @Cristiano, el jugador tendrá un salario de 30 millones en cada uno de los cuatro años por los que firmará. Hasta la camiseta ya tienen impresa ? @Silasjosue7 #SantaRevolucion #1020AM pic.twitter.com/4kCQXtyhVL — Francesco Fiorio?? (@FFiorioPizurno) July 5, 2018

Juventus fans are already hunting for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve jerseys. [Leggo] pic.twitter.com/Td1ncSX2MW — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) July 5, 2018

Se filtra la posible nueva camiseta de Cristiano con la Juve La foto se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales. Así sería la elástica que usaría Cristiano Ronaldo en su nueva aventura con la ‘Vecchia Signora’. Incluso, algunos usuarios dicen que en algunas tiendas ya las tienen. pic.twitter.com/wQjqo3OhFO — Josuet Espinoza LF (@J0suet) July 5, 2018