Real Madrid appear to have hinted pretty strongly at the Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus transfer really going through this summer.

In what would be an incredible move, the Portugal international has been linked increasingly strongly with a switch to Juve after nine years at the Bernabeu.

Gianluca Di Marzio is among the sources to report that Juventus are increasingly confident of signing Ronaldo, which would surely go down as the most ambitious signing made by any Serie A club for a long time.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus could really happen ? pic.twitter.com/VsAbCCbdMi — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) July 5, 2018

The 33-year-old remains one of the very best players on the planet and does not currently look like slowing down with age after another prolific campaign last term that helped his club to yet another Champions League win.

Despite this legendary career in Madrid, Ronaldo has now been left off the club’s latest promotional pictures for their new 2018/19 kit.

Other big names all seem to be there, and there’s no other obvious reason Ronaldo should have been left out.

For Los Blancos fans hoping this was just speculation that would die down, it really seems there’s something to the stories…