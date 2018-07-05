Unai Emery eyes trio of targets to bolster Arsenal midfield, Barcelona ace on radar

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has already been busy this summer having strengthened his backline, now reports claim he could move on to his midfield.

As noted by BBC Sport, Stephan Lichsteiner was the first to join, before a deal was done for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, as per Sky Sports.

That double swoop was then followed by the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, as reported by The Guardian, and so for a side that was so porous last season, these can be seen as fundamental additions from Emery who prioritised the appropriate area of the squad.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in 38 league games last year, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League. With that in mind, it was crucial the gaps were plugged to make them more competitive.

Having now shored up his defence, it would appear as though the midfield is next for Emery as he looks to strengthen his squad, sensibly his budget to address various areas in need of attention.

According to The Daily Mail, Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi, Sampdoria ace Lucas Torreira and Barcelona misfit Andre Gomes make up his wishlist, but it remains to be seen who arrives at the Emirates ahead of the new campaign.

Particularly after Jack Wilshere’s exit was confirmed as his contract expired at the beginning of the month, it does leave Arsenal light in that department and so any of those rumoured targets, or perhaps more than one, would arguably be welcomed.

Gomes in particular could be a viable option as he has struggled for regular playing time at Barca, with the 24-year-old making just 31 appearances in all competitions last season, with many of those coming off the bench.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan offering the quality in the final third, it could be argued that this is the last main port of call ahead of his first season in charge.