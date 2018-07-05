Video: Alan Shearer in FOUL-MOUTHED RANT at Colombia after bad-tempered England win

England prevailed over Colombia in their last-16 World Cup clash this week, in what turned out to be a feisty encounter between the two sides.

Referee Mark Geiger struggled to control the game as he dished out plenty of yellow cards as tempers flared on a regular basis with players clashing throughout.

SEE MORE: Video: EPIC reaction from ITV pundits as England WIN on penalties against Colombia

That saw Jordan Henderson on the receiving end of a headbutt from Wilmar Barrios, Raheem Sterling barged by a Colombia coach at half-time while one of the Colombians was spotted scuffing the penalty spot just before Harry Kane took his penalty to give England the lead.

In turn, it wasn’t a particularly pretty game, and clearly BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Jose Pekerman’s side and let those in the studio know about it before they went on air for the highlights programme.

As seen in the video below around the 21 seconds mark, the former Premier League striker blasts Colombia in a shock expletive-ridden rant, but in truth, he probably wasn’t the only one as England’s rivals appeared to focus on anything but playing football for the first 80 minutes before starting to look a genuine threat only to lose on penalties.

Clearly, Shearer’s glad England were able to see off Colombia!