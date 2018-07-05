World Cup gambling is the highest it’s ever been

Sports betting is a massive industry that is worth up to £625 billion per year and of those 70% are coming from football. It is therefore not too surprising to see that during big competitions like the World Cup the increase in sportsbetting but generally all gambling activity is huge.

Bookmakers are estimating to end up the World Cup with a profit of around £42 billion. In the UK alone the amount of money that will be gambled during the competition is expected to more than double from £1 billion in 2014 to £2.5 billion this year.

But why sports betting is continuing to increase? Well, new technologies have surely helped as the unlimited availability of online betting is making things a lot easier. Another psychological factor is that since no physical money is exchanged transactions are perceived to be less real. Add to that gambling companies are getting better in targeting different profiles. ‘Despite GDPR online gambling sites are collecting a huge amount of information about their players’ said Ethan Rowe chief editor from a leading gambling aggregator casino bonus site. ‘This allow them to create personalised and much more effective offers to the online gamblers. In addition to that they are getting a lot better in upselling their products: you might think that only sportsbetting would benefit from the World Cup but this is not true. In fact sportsbetting customers are targeted with casino and games offers so that when the games are over they can move on and have a cheeky blackjack hand or video slot spin. All of those activities increase the players value for the operators behind the straight betting on a World Cup game’.

There have been lots of discussions recently with the UK Gambling Commission that has forced operators to find ways to use the increase data to help people gamble responsibly and to identify those clear patterns that do indicate problematic gambling behaviours.

For lots of people gambling doesn’t just come once every 4 years. In the UK alone there are 430,000 that can be identified as problem gamblers. Those people have ruined not only themselves but also their families as they have burned online hundreds of thousands of pounds.

‘The problem of big events such as the World Cup is that they can ‘reactivate’ some problem gamblers that were able to self-exclude themselves. Similarly, to an alcoholic that for example take the opportunity to have again a few glasses because is the birthday of his son.’ continues Rowe. ‘By seeing others engage in betting and being bombarded by advertising from betting firms they could well be draw back into it. This will convince them that they do not have a problem and that after all everyone is doing it because it is the World Cup’.

The World Cup betting advertising has been massive and this is also coupled with the huge media coverage of the event. Those things do increase the chances that a problem gambler might make a harmful decision.

They know your habit

Online gambling sites collect a huge amount of information. They know exactly when the bet has been made, how much has been stake, on what event, from which handset, location and so on. This is the type of data that do allow operators to do a lot more effective offers and create marketing material that will fit a potential gambling customer. Many believe that this type of personalisation will encourage gamblers to increase the risk-taking.

Obviously, there is a very fine line between legitimate marketing and personalisation of content: for example knowing how a person has been betting can suggest the operator to target the player with offers after he has suffered heavy losses. This will be a clear encouragement of chasing losses which can than lead to problem gambling.

This is why the UK Gambling Commission has forced earlier this year the operators to be a lot more transparent and to show significant terms and conditions of all the offers in a lot more prominent way.

The very same data however could and should be used to support reductions in problem gambling. Gambling firms should use them and should refer ‘difficult players’ directly to counsellors. This will mean that they are finally taking active responsibility in reducing the gambling industry issues.

A chance for change

There are several projects running at the moment which are funded by GambleAware that go in this direction. Gambling sites are asked to provide gambling behavioural data. There is than an app that will inform gamblers that are exhibiting problem gambling patters. So for example if the gambler has reached the monthly spending limit a message could trigger showing their past betting behaviour and also a remainder of the committed made.

Studies have indicated that online gambling addicts can benefit from such data as it will give them a sort of wake-up call. Digital users are more and more asking to be in control of their data and big companies like Google or Facebook have now allowed them to download their profile data history of interaction.

Challenges

Surely there are some challenges to overcome with this approach as not all gambling operators will have such data readily available. In most cases, they do rely on third parties to offer certain games. Some companies will also be concerned that players might share the data with competitor gambling sites revealing information about marketing practices. But the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) give the gamblers the opportunity to access and share their data so things are going to change. Gambling companies will have to respond to the increased demand for transparency and they will have to invest to be able to demonstrate advances corporate social responsibility. This will in return increase the trust from members and also reduce the main problem of the gambling industry.

The continued increase in online gambling combined with the huge amount of money spent on gambling this year with the World Cup makes it perfect time to discuss how the industry can improve and combat more efficiently gambling addiction. Using existing data to help people to be more aware of their gambling habits rather than lure them into their next bet could be a fantastic place to start.