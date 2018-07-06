Agent discusses €30m Arsenal transfer target as Unai Emery linked with bolstering attack

Arsenal have already been busy this summer as Unai Emery looks to stamp his mark on the squad inherited from Arsene Wenger after being appointed as his successor.

The Gunners have focused on addressing their defensive frailties thus far, which is undoubtedly a sensible strategy after being so porous last season, ending the campaign with the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League.

With that in mind, BBC Sport note that they’ve snapped up defensive stalwart Stephan Lichtsteiner, brought in goalkeeper Bernd Leno as per Sky Sports, while The Guardian add that they’ve solidified the heart of the defence with Sokratis Papastathopoulos arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

As Emery continues to add balance to his squad having shored things up at the back, The Express report on how they’ve been linked with a €30m move for Boca Juniors attacking ace Cristian Pavon.

The 22-year-old has bagged 22 goals and 29 assists in 81 appearances for the Argentine giants, while he was included in the World Cup squad this summer as he appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

However, despite the speculation, his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, has revealed that no official offer has yet arrived from Arsenal.

“There is still nothing official from Arsenal,” he told Argentine radio station Radio La Red, as reported by The Express. “Pavon informed Boca’s hierarchy about his desire to stay and play in the Copa Libertadores.”

In turn, that doesn’t sound particularly promising from an Arsenal perspective, and it would suggest that Emery may have to look elsewhere if he wishes to bring in additional attacking quality.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among others already at his disposal, it’s questionable as to whether more is even needed in that department. Nevertheless, Pavon would add a different dynamic in attack with his pace and movement out wide, and so perhaps Emery feels as though that is still needed ahead of next season.