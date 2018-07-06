Agent of Barcelona star provides key update amid Liverpool interest

Fresh from his impressive displays at the World Cup, Barcelona defender Yerry Mina’s agent has delivered a crucial insight into their plans moving forward.

The 23-year-old played a key role for Colombia in their run to the last-16 in Russia this summer, putting in impressive defensive displays while also chipping in with three goals.

In turn, that should do the world of good for his confidence as after joining Barcelona in January, he was limited to just six appearances in all competitions.

Aside from struggling to displace the preferred partnership of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, Mina was also battling to find his feet in Spanish football as well as adjusting to Barcelona’s style of play.

That would arguably be a lot for any player to deal with regardless of the experience that they possess, and so perhaps with half a season under his belt, he’ll be able to convince next season if given the opportunity.

As noted by The Mirror, both Liverpool and Everton have been paired with an interest in the defensive ace, but his agent has suggested that their priority will be to remain at the Nou Camp.

“I’m not aware of any bids,” Jair Mina is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “The player has a contract with Barcelona and wants to stay at Barcelona.

“He moved in January to succeed at a big club and Barca are a big club. He is convinced he will get the chance to do big things and our idea is that he stays where he is.”

While that’s the player’s desire to stay put forward, it remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual from Barcelona as if they aren’t convinced, then perhaps Liverpool and Everton will still have hope yet of striking a deal this summer.