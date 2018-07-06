Barcelona to rival Real Madrid in transfer battle for €40m-rated midfield ace

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race for Real Madrid target Hector Herrera, but it’s said he could cost either club €40m this summer.

The 28-year-old has spent the last five seasons with Porto, tallying 26 goals and 27 assists in 192 appearances in his midfield role while also remaining a key figure for Mexico.

In turn, he has plenty of experience at a high level, and his consistent form has seemingly led to a potentially huge move for him based on speculation.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have become the latest club to be paired with an interest in the Mexican international, although it’s added that it could cost them €40m while Real Madrid, Napoli, Lyon and Marseille are all specifically named as interested parties too.

That’s a significant fee and plenty of competition for Barcelona to consider if they press ahead with a move, although their midfield is arguably an area that needs to be addressed this summer.

Aside from the void left behind by Andres Iniesta’s departure at the end of last season, Ernesto Valverde relied heavily on his stalwart trio of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Paulinho last year.

Although the Catalan giants do have depth from the likes of Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, they weren’t handed significant minutes last season and so perhaps reinforcements might be needed to suit Valverde’s demands better as Barca look to compete on multiple fronts again.

Herrera could arguably provide that as he’s also coming off the back of a solid showing at the World Cup having been an ever-present in Mexico’s run to the last-16, but it remains to be seen if it is indeed the Nou Camp that emerges as the most likely destination for him this summer.