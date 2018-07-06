Chelsea could reportedly play a key role in Cristiano Ronaldo’s touted move to Juventus, as they’re said to be eyeing a double raid on the Turin giants.

The Blues endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing outside of the Premier League top four and in turn missing out on Champions League football.

In turn, they’ll perhaps be looking at reinforcements to ensure that they get back to the level of the previous campaign in which they won the title, and they’ve been paired with a move for two Juventus stars.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea will launch a €100m+ double bid for Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani after Maurizio Sarri is appointed as Antonio Conte’s successor, while the knock-on effect of that possible swoop is giving Juventus the funds to secure the signing of Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

As noted by Calciomercato, speculation continues to suggest that the Portuguese superstar is closing in on a shock exit from Los Blancos to move to Italy, and Juve seemingly have a possible strategy to fund the move.

From a Chelsea perspective though, their touted double deal could be crucial as they’d be bolstering their options at either end of the pitch to give them additional quality in defence and up front.

Higuain has scored 146 goals in 251 games over the past five seasons with Napoli and Juventus, establishing himself as one of the top marksman in Europe. Given Chelsea’s problems in front of goal last season which saw them score just 62 goals in 38 league games which was the lowest tally of the top six sides, a clinical edge up top is needed.

Meanwhile, Rugani is widely regarded as one of the top young defensive talents in Italy, as at 23 years of age, he’s been tipped to play a key role for club and country moving forward.

In turn, not only does he provide immediate quality having featured 20 or more times for Juve over the last three seasons, but he also brings longevity as he’ll look to develop his game in the coming years. In turn, it could be a vital double move for Chelsea if they can secure a deal.