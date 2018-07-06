Chelsea given 90% chance of sealing exciting €60million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been given a 90% chance of sealing the transfer of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo looking like heading to Juve, it looks probable that the club could offload attacking players, with Higuain strongly tipped to make the move to Stamford Bridge by Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness.

MORE: Chelsea star in advanced talks over transfer to Champions League giants

Higuain would be a superb signing for the Blues given their current woes in attack, with Alvaro Morata enduring a hugely disappointing first season at the club.

The Spain international was brought in to replace Diego Costa last summer but managed just 11 goals in 31 Premier League games.

Higuain, meanwhile, has been hugely prolific in Serie A down the years, and though he’s never played in England, one imagines it would be hard for him to do a worse job than Morata.

Chelsea fans will surely hope this deal does go through, and it does seem like there’s something to the story as he’s also been strongly linked with the west Londoners by Il Matino.

In a report translated by the Metro, it has been claimed Chelsea have agreed on a €60million fee for the Argentina international, which could be a bargain if he can be as prolific in the Premier League as he has been everywhere else he’s played.