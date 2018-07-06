Chelsea to demand £100m for influential figure as Euro giant circles, replacement eyed

Having established himself as a fundamental figure in the Chelsea midfield, reports claim that N’Golo Kante is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in 2016 fresh from winning a Premier League title with Leicester City and repeated the trick with Antonio Conte’s men in his first campaign at the club.

After making 48 appearances in all competitions last season, the French international continues to prove to be a crucial piece in Chelsea’s line-up, but they may well have to fend off interest to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

According to Goal.com, they will look for £100m-plus to part company with their combative midfield ace with PSG keen, although perhaps worryingly for Chelsea fans, it’s added that Lyon star Tanguy N’Dombele is being lined up to possibly fill the void should Kante leave.

While £100m would allow them to find a capable replacement and perhaps even strengthen the squad as a whole, it shouldn’t take away from what Kante offers the side in the heart of the midfield.

His tireless work ethic, defensive quality and ability to spark attacks quickly have proven to be vital for club and country over the past three years, and Chelsea would certainly be a poorer team if he were to seal an exit.

The report doesn’t suggest any negotiations have taken place and so for now it would seem to hinge on whether or not PSG are willing to splash out on Chelsea’s midfield engine. After spending big on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, it’s questionable as to whether the Ligue 1 champions even have the financial flexibility to make a Kante move become a reality.

As noted by Sky Sports, not only have they spent £366m on the pair named above, UEFA are potentially set to re-open their FFP case after an appeal which could restrict what they do in the transfer market.