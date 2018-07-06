Barcelona starlet Ousmane Dembele has reportedly learned that Chelsea winger Willian is in advanced talks over a transfer to the club that could go through after the World Cup.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report that the arrival of Willian has prompted Dembele’s entourage to weigh up whether or not he should look for a new club this summer.

MORE: World Cup playmaker claimed to have signed Chelsea contract following transfer talks

Willian would likely make it even harder for Dembele to start regularly for Barca after a frustrating debut season at the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international has shone at Chelsea and speculation has been hotting up over his future lately as big names show an interest.

The Telegraph has also reported on the possibility of Chelsea selling Willian, also a target for Manchester United, but state the Blues would rather he left for a club abroad instead of a Premier League rival.

This looks a big potential loss for Chelsea after they missed out on Champions League football last season, with big names leaving far from ideal as they look to get back to their best next term.

Willian’s experience and work rate, not to mention his quality on the ball, have made him a key part of this CFC outfit for a number of years and he could also make a superb signing for Barcelona.