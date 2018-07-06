Barcelona secured a domestic double last season, and so it could arguably be expected that coach Ernesto Valverde would want to keep his squad intact for next year.

The Catalan giants did fall short in the Champions League in disappointing fashion though, and so reinforcements are potentially needed to ensure that they compete on multiple fronts.

Further, Valverde also has the conundrum of replacing Andres Iniesta, after the club icon bid an emotional farewell to the Nou Camp at the end of last season.

In order to strengthen, player sales might be needed with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that defender Yerry Mina and midfield ace Paulinho could emerge as the two likely candidates to leave as interest is building in the pair.

That wouldn’t be a surprise in Mina’s case, as the Colombian international enjoyed an impressive World Cup this summer, not only putting in solid defensive shifts but also scoring three goals before their elimination on penalties to England.

As per Sport, Fenerbahce were said to have launched a €30m bid for Mina, but it remains to be seen whether or not his performances in Russia have been enough to convince Barcelona to show more faith in him rather than opt to sell him after just six months at the club.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo hint at a possible €50m bid from China for Paulinho, who arrived in Spain following a spell with Guangzhou Evergrande. Whether or not a return to the Far East appeals to the Brazilian midfielder remains to be seen, but that is one of the options put on the table in the report.

With that in mind, that’s €80m that Barcelona could potentially raise from the sales of these two stars to go towards targeting new players. However, it remains to be seen if the club are willing to let them go and if they’re considered expendable.