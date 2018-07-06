“That’s embarrassing” – Gary Neville tears two Uruguay players to shreds after France defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was unimpressed by two Uruguay players after their World Cup quarter-final defeat to France this afternoon.

Goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann sent Les Bleus through to the semi-finals after a 2-0 win over a slightly disappointing Uruguay outfit.

Without Edinson Cavani up front, Luis Suarez and co. struggled to look as slick as they can do and France made relatively easy work of them in the end.

Neville was in an unforgiving mood as he slammed Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera for his error on the Griezmann goal and also took aim at Jose Gimenez, who was seen crying before the game had even ended.

It’s hard to imagine Neville doing anything like that during his playing days, with the former England defender a known strong character and serial winner at Manchester United.

To be fair, imagine what Roy Keane would’ve done to him if he’d let his emotions get the better of him like this…

‘I’m all for showing emotion but that’s embarrassing,’ Neville said while on commentary duty for ITV. ‘You’ve got five minutes left in he game just get on with it.’

On Muslera, he added: ‘He’s tried one of those stupid parries. Catch the damn thing.

‘Oh, it’s moving… it’s a football. Catch it. It’s a football, it’s not a firebomb.’