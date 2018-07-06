Julen Lopetegui has asked Real Madrid to seal a move to bring Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that the new Los Blancos boss has identified Kante a player who is going to be pivotal for the play style he wants to introduce at the club for next season.

MORE: Real Madrid willing to offer €100M plus key Los Blancos talisman in deal to land transfer of PSG superstar

Paris United have reported in the past that Chelsea are after a total of around €80M if they are to let Kante leave Stamford Bridge, a price that would be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality and physical prowess.

Kante has been labelled as one of the best midfielders in the world since he emerged onto the scene for Leicester City during their 2015/16 title winning season, so it’s no surprise to see Lopetegui so keen to sign him!

The Blues ace has been fantastic so far for France at the World Cup this summer, with his defensive ability and ridiculous stamina allowing teammates such as Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba fully express themselves for Les Bleus.

If Real Madrid listen to Lopetegui’s pleas, it’ll definitely be interesting to see just how much the club are willing to part with in order to bring Kante in this summer.