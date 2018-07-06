Liverpool chasing transfer of unsettled €100million attacker

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as he considers his options this summer.

The France international has just had a somewhat disappointing first season at Barcelona following his move from Borussia Dortmund a year ago.

Despite being regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young talents upon his arrival at the Nou Camp, it now looks like Dembele could be about to be replaced.

According to Don Balon, the player fears Willian could be on his way to the club to replace him this summer.

The report mentions Liverpool as admirers of the 21-year-old, and that his entourage are considering what to do about his future.

Dembele has previously been linked with the Reds by Mundo Deportivo, and it certainly seems as though Jurgen Klopp could do with at least one attacking signing.

Don Balon have previously mentioned Dembele would likely cost around €100million, which is expensive, but likely worth it for such a promising talent who seems so ideally suited to Klopp’s style.

The Daily Mirror continue to link Liverpool with a similar player in Lyon’s Nabil Fekir, but fans would surely be pretty happy with Dembele as well.