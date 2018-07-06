Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a £70M (€80M) double swoop on Barceloan for duo Yerry Mina and Jasper Cillessen.

Don Balon are stating that Colombian international has become a desired player following his performances for his national side at the World Cup.

MORE: Liverpool make approach for exciting forward transfer after failed Nabil Fekir move

The news outlet are also stating that Cillessen’s displays for the Blaugrana in the Copa Del Rey this past season has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Despite failing to impress for Barcelona since his move to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window just gone, Mina has been one of the starts of the tournament at this summer’s World Cup.

The former Palmieras star has scored three pivotal goals for his side, with his three headers proving to be the winner in their fixture against Senegal, with his goal also allowing Colombia to go to extra time against England, where they eventually lost on penalties.

Cillessen, on the other hand, did manage to impress for Barca despite only being given a handful of appearances by Ernesto Valverde this campaign.

The Dutch international kept seven clean sheets in nine Copa Del Rey appearances to help his side win their fourth consecutive title in the tournament.

Should Liverpool end up signing the two aforementioned stars, it could sort out a few problems the Reds have had at the back these past few seasons.