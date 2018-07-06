Arsenal urged to announce transfer as excited Gooners believe deal has just edged closer to completion

Some excited Arsenal fans are urging the club to announce the completed transfer of Lucas Torreira after Uruguay’s World Cup exit to France.
The 22-year-old could not prevent his country losing 2-0 to Les Bleus in today’s quarter-final, with goals coming from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.
It has long been claimed that Torreira is a target for Arsenal, with the Telegraph among the sources to recently state a deal could be concluded after the player’s participation in the World Cup in Russia.
With Uruguay now out after today’s result, some Gooners clearly think things could move along quickly and many are tweeting in excitement as they hope for an announcement.
It remains to be seen if they’re getting a tad ahead of themselves, but here’s a look at how a large number of their fans are reacting to today’s Uruguay result as Torreira will now be heading back from Russia and be free to finalise any remaining details over a transfer to the Emirates Stadium…
Uruguay out.#WelcomeTorreira
— arseblog (@arseblog) July 6, 2018
Torreira has had a great tournament! Glad that transfer is almost done..#WelcomeTorreira
— KP (@bullgunner) July 6, 2018
Is it time to start the #WelcomeTorreira @Arsenal??
— IdmaNNe (@escoberng02) July 6, 2018
@arsenal announce Torreira
— Son of X-51 (@j3rfAFC) July 6, 2018
Time to announce Lucas Torreira
— Alex Zaia (@zaiaalex) July 6, 2018
Uruguay is out!
Time to get that medical done and announce Lucas Torreira! ?#Arsenal #FRAURU
— naveen bagga (@naveenbagga1) July 6, 2018
Now that Uruguay is out can we announce Lucas Torreira…..
— Kanyanja Chanda (@kace005) July 6, 2018
Let’s get Torreira done now @Arsenal
— Senyó (@Twin_Senyo) July 6, 2018
Soooo torreira announcement on Monday? @Arsenal
— Allan AFC ?? (@iTalkSoccer1) July 6, 2018
— Nancy Maina (@nanmaina) July 6, 2018
