Real Madrid are reportedly willing to make a huge offer of €100M, plus midfield maestro Casemiro, to try and bring PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Spanish giants view the 19-year-old as a good replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and that PSG themselves are keen on Casemiro, something that may play perfectly into the hands of Julen Lopetegui’s side.

The news outlet are also reporting that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is willing to include Casemiro in an offer of €100M for the young forward, a deal that would definitely be beneficial for both sides.

Despite being a key part in Real Madrid’s side these past few seasons, swapping Casemiro, and €100M, for Mbappe would be a great deal for the Spanish giants.

The young Frenchman has lit the World Cup alight so far this summer, with the player scoring three times in four full games so far to help his side reach the quarter finals of the tournament.

The player proved to be pivotal for France so far, scoring the deciding goals in their matches against Peru and Argentina, something that has seen the player touted a potential winner for the Player of the Tournament award.

If Real do manage to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu this summer, it could be the signing they need to reclaim the La Liga title off rivals Barcelona this season.