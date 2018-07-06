Video: Hugo Lloris produces save of the World Cup for France to keep Uruguay out

Hugo Lloris produced this absolutely stunning save against Uruguay defender Diego Godin to ensure France kept their 1-0 lead going into the break of today’s game.

Les Bleus lead Uruguay 1-0 in their quarter-final tie, and owe a huge debt of gratitude to Lloris for this spectacular moment.

While Raphael Varane is currently going down as the match-winner with his fine headed goal earlier in the half, many will look back at this stop from Lloris as being decisive if France do go on to win.

Lloris has long been doing the business for Tottenham in the Premier League and this save shows he’s truly one of the best in the business.

WHAT A SAVE BY HUGO LLORIS!!!! ????? Fantastic diving save to keep the header out of the bottom corner, and preserve #France's 1-0 lead right before half-time.#URUFRA #LesBleus #URU #FRA pic.twitter.com/Kp3FEQb2HG — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) July 6, 2018

