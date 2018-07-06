Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera did a Loris Karius as he spilled an Antoine Griezmann effort for France’s second goal today.
Les Bleus are now 2-0 up against the South Americans thanks to Griezmann’s speculative shot that somehow found its way in.
MORE: Video: Loris Karius flushes his Liverpool career down the toilet with second howler of the Champions League final
This bizarre goal is certainly reminiscent of Karius messing up for Gareth Bale’s second goal for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Quite why top ‘keepers are too scared to catch the ball in these important games is beyond us, but here’s the horrific error that surely puts France through and will give Liverpool fans bad memories…
GOAL! Griezmann's effort from range is fumbled by Muslera and the ball loops into the Uruguay net! pic.twitter.com/v2vL91gwOj
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2018
KARIUS ALERT. Oh no! It's a massive error from #URU keeper Muslera! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NeJ2jCjqMA
— World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) July 6, 2018
GOAL ?? A huge mistake from the highly experienced #URU goalkeeper! Has Muslera just handed #FRA victory?
?? 0 – 2 ??#beINRussia #beINFWC #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/JUjt46avoa
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) July 6, 2018
