World Cup 2018 fever is hotting up as England could potentially face a semi-final appearance for the first time in 28 years but first they will have to defeat Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s men beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and created history by ensuring the Three Lions won their first ever shootout at a World Cup.

READ MORE: How Juventus could potentially line up with Cristiano Ronaldo: €100m superstar, €52m duo could extend dominance

Harry Kane scored in normal time to take his tally to six goals in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot, however, England conceded a stoppage time goal to take the game into extra-time, before a dramatic penalty shootout after.

According to The Sun, Jamie Vardy (groin) is a doubt and was cited as a reason why he could not take a penalty in the shootout.

Dele Alli was moving gingerly in the match as he battled to overcome a niggling thigh problem, however, as per The Evening Standard, the Football Association said that all of the squad – bar Vardy – was fit enough to train.

The Swedes will represent a tough test for England and Kane and co will have to be find a way to break through their tight defensive structure.

When is England vs Sweden and what time is kick-off?

The game will be held on Saturday, July 7 and kick-off will be at 3pm at the Rostov Arena.

This fixture will be played at the Samara Arena.

England vs Sweden Live Stream and TV Channel

You can catch all the action live on BBC1 and BBC1HD.

The match can be caught on BBC iPlayer, for license payers.

England vs Sweden odds

England: 15/4

Draw (after 90 mins): 9/4

Sweden: 19/20

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy

Sweden World Cup squad:

Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz, Marcus Berg, John Guidetti, Ola Toivonen, Isaac Kiese Thelin.