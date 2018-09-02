Agreement reached: Date set for Barcelona to finalise transfer of €50million-rated star

Barcelona have reportedly struck an agreement to complete the transfer of Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong for the start of next season.

According to Don Balon, the young Dutchman is expected to move to the Nou Camp after requesting that he spend one more season with his current club Ajax.

The report adds that De Jong may well have moved to Barcelona this summer if the Amsterdam giants had not qualified for the Champions League group stages, but they now have.

The 21-year-old looks a huge talent and can play either in defence or defensive midfield – with the latter an area Barca could probably do with strengthening in particular.

De Jong would become the latest of many players to swap Ajax for Barcelona at some point in their careers, with the two clubs both known for a shared history of playing a certain style of football.

Much of this is down to the legendary Johan Cruyff playing for and managing both clubs, with other notable Dutch players later following over the years.

It is not yet certain how much De Jong will cost, but a previous Don Balon report stated he was valued at around €50million.