Video: N’Golo Kante shows he’s super-human with brilliant moment for Chelsea against Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Chelsea FC
If you haven’t seen this N’Golo Kante video yet, we really do recommend giving it a quick watch below.

The France international was his usual imperious self for Chelsea in their win over Bournemouth on Saturday, with this great clip just summing him up.

Watch as he sprints from one end of the pitch to the other like a man possessed to help with a crucial late challenge to deny a good scoring opportunity for the visitors.

Moments like this can decide matches, and Kante has been full of them since he arrived in the Premier League, first with Leicester City and now with Chelsea.

As if the video isn’t enough, here’s our break down of it in picture form just to give a sense of how amazing this recovery is…

kante vs bournemouth

Here’s Kante deep in the opposition half when Chelsea first lose the ball

kante vs bournemouth

And here is off like a flash when Bournemouth start their attack

kante vs bournemouth

Still going…

kante vs bournemouth

And still…

kante vs bournemouth

Bournemouth finally lose the ball…

kante vs bournemouth

It breaks to another Bournemouth player but there’s Kante with the last-ditch challenge

