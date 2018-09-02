Menu

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale learns of club plan for potential Chelsea transfer raid in January

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly learned of manager Julen Lopetegui lining up a January transfer window raid for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are eager to bring in a long-term replacement for Marcelo in that position, with Alonso shining in his time in the Premier League and looking a strong candidate.

MORE: Neymar orders Chelsea transfer raid in bid to deliver PSG the Champions League

Alonso joined the Blues from Fiorentina back in the summer of 2016, and immediately played a key role in the club winning the Premier League title that season.

Despite Chelsea’s form dipping the following year, Alonso has continued to be a consistent performer and now looks back to his very best under new manager Maurizio Sarri this term.

Still, if Real get their way it could be that the 27-year-old will be snapped up this winter, if Don Balon’s report is to be believed.

marcos alonso

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea is a Real Madrid transfer target

It remains to be seen if CFC would let such a key player go in the middle of the season, though their lack of Champions League football could count against them.

A player of Alonso’s calibre may well feel he could be at a club competing to win the competition, as Madrid have done four times in the last five seasons, while Chelsea aren’t even competing in it this season.

Who will win the Champions League this season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More Stories gareth bale marcos alonso