Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly learned of manager Julen Lopetegui lining up a January transfer window raid for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are eager to bring in a long-term replacement for Marcelo in that position, with Alonso shining in his time in the Premier League and looking a strong candidate.

Alonso joined the Blues from Fiorentina back in the summer of 2016, and immediately played a key role in the club winning the Premier League title that season.

Despite Chelsea’s form dipping the following year, Alonso has continued to be a consistent performer and now looks back to his very best under new manager Maurizio Sarri this term.

Still, if Real get their way it could be that the 27-year-old will be snapped up this winter, if Don Balon’s report is to be believed.

It remains to be seen if CFC would let such a key player go in the middle of the season, though their lack of Champions League football could count against them.

A player of Alonso’s calibre may well feel he could be at a club competing to win the competition, as Madrid have done four times in the last five seasons, while Chelsea aren’t even competing in it this season.