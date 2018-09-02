Lionel Messi just scored an absolute classic to add to his collection of great goals for Barcelona and Argentina.

This has to be up there with his all-time best as the 31-year-old twisted the Huesca defence inside-out before driving the ball home with his supposedly weaker right foot.

Watch the Messi goal video below and just enjoy this master at work while we’ve still got him.

With no Cristiano Ronaldo competing with him in La Liga anymore, this could be a big season for Messi as some will no doubt question if he’ll still have the motivation to do the business without his long-time rival spurring him on.

The Argentine appears to have answered any doubters here with a sublime effort that we could just watch again and again and again.

The visitors had taken a shock lead at the Nou Camp before this Messi goal, and Barcelona are now 2-1 up at the time of writing after an own goal put them in front.

Here’s how some awestruck fans reacted to this latest piece of Messi magic…

Hello yes I'd like to report a murderpic.twitter.com/TIrotFElzv — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) September 2, 2018

https://t.co/JGjbNFhNGk Lionel Messi just committed murder on live TV — Scott (@ScottStyleKing) September 2, 2018

Messi breaking ankles yet again… https://t.co/UPjuxkjT6C — Umair Khawaja (@umairkhawajaa) September 2, 2018

Messi's first goal tbh. Only a genius can do that — Raja (@RajaP97) September 2, 2018

Messi is the best example of normalizing genius absurdity. It's so routine for him that goals like he just scored would be in his bottom 20% in quality, for everyone else – it would be in top 20%. — Aayush (@slicesofIife) September 2, 2018

MESSI what a goal kills the defender — Marco Basacco (@marcobasacco) September 2, 2018

Messi dropped that defender like how he dropped Boateng? — Negan (@juaninamiilion) September 2, 2018

there will never be a better sight in football than lionel messi leaving a defender bamboozled on their backside pic.twitter.com/KDX2fsbSwx — Gene Oliver (@genepoli) September 2, 2018

Lmao messi left that defender for dead looking like boateng — Chewy (@Chewy9991) September 2, 2018