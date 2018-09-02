Menu

‘Just committed murder on live TV’ – Lionel Messi scores solo stunner for Barcelona, these fans left stunned

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi just scored an absolute classic to add to his collection of great goals for Barcelona and Argentina.

This has to be up there with his all-time best as the 31-year-old twisted the Huesca defence inside-out before driving the ball home with his supposedly weaker right foot.

MORE: Agreement reached: Date set for Barcelona to finalise transfer of €50million-rated star

Watch the Messi goal video below and just enjoy this master at work while we’ve still got him.

With no Cristiano Ronaldo competing with him in La Liga anymore, this could be a big season for Messi as some will no doubt question if he’ll still have the motivation to do the business without his long-time rival spurring him on.

The Argentine appears to have answered any doubters here with a sublime effort that we could just watch again and again and again.

The visitors had taken a shock lead at the Nou Camp before this Messi goal, and Barcelona are now 2-1 up at the time of writing after an own goal put them in front.

Here’s how some awestruck fans reacted to this latest piece of Messi magic…

More Stories Lionel Messi