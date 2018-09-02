Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea currently has the worst save percentage in the whole Premier League.

A bizarre stat from Football Hub on Twitter shows De Gea has no clean sheets yet this season, and is remarkably bottom of the league with just a 41.7% save percentage.

This is quite remarkable from the Red Devils star, who has long been regarded as probably the best player in the world in his position.

However, the Spain international did have a poor World Cup this summer as he notably spilled in a tame Cristiano Ronaldo effort in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Portugal.

De Gea has also not been too well protected this season by an out-of-form United side, who have just kicked off against Burnley for their latest league match.

David De Gea has not kept a clean sheet yet this season. He currently has the worst save percentage in the entire league at 41.7%. pic.twitter.com/BZ48MkxgsU — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) September 2, 2018

It’s a big game for United at Turf Moor as they’ve lost two of their opening three games, and fans will hope to see a bit more from De Gea, who has been one of their most important players in recent seasons.

If the 27-year-old shot-stopper can get back to his peak form, United’s hopes of salvaging something from this season will surely be significantly improved.