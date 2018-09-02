Menu

Photo: Manchester United fans fly anti-Ed Woodward banner over Burnley game

Manchester United FC
Photos are doing the rounds on Twitter as Manchester United fans fly an Ed Woodward-out banner over Turf Moor for today’s game against Burnley.

The Red Devils chief is not exactly Mr Popular at Old Trafford after a series of errors in the transfer market, with several expensive flops coming into the club during his tenure, and only one major signing this summer, leaving manager Jose Mourinho with a squad that looks ill-equipped to challenge for the Premier League title.

While much has been made of Mourinho in recent times, it seems it is Woodward who is the main target of United fans’ anger at the moment.

Here are some photos of the banner today ahead of United’s next game, with the words: ‘Ed Woodward a specialist in failure’ written on it…

