Menu

‘Offers absolutely nothing’ – Jose Mourinho urged to make one Man United change as some fans still not satisfied with Burnley display

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Manchester United fans are still not entirely happy despite the team looking like getting back to winning ways against Burnley this afternoon.

The Red Devils are 2-0 up at half time against Sean Dyche’s side, and look comfortable as Romelu Lukaku has pounced on some poor defending from the home side to net a first-half brace.

MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku on a hat-trick for Manchester United after comical Burnley defending

Still, one player seeming to attract plenty of criticism on Twitter at the break is right-back Antonio Valencia, with plenty of fans seemingly keen for manager Jose Mourinho to use youngster Diogo Dalot instead.

The Portuguese starlet joined United this summer but has not been seen for the senior side yet.

Clearly, however, it is felt that Valencia is not playing well enough to justify his continued inclusion in the first XI, which perhaps makes sense for an ageing player who hasn’t been a natural defender for most of his career anyway.

Here’s what some United fans are tweeting about after that first half…

More Stories Antonio Valencia Diogo Dalot jose mourinho