Neymar is reportedly ordering Paris Saint-Germain to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante in either January or next June.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim the Brazil international is desperate for his club to land Kante to boost their hopes in Europe’s biggest club competition.

PSG have struggled to make real strides in the Champions League despite their big investment in recent years, even with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joining last season.

The Ligue 1 giants could perhaps do with more defensive solidity behind their attacking duo, and Kante is one of the best in the business in that department.

The France international has shone for Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League, helping himself to two league title wins and the PFA Player of the Year award in 2016/17.

Kante also played a key role for the French national team winning the World Cup this summer and he seems an ideal signing to help PSG move forward.

Don Balon claim that Neymar is pushing so hard for the deal to go through that he’s made it clear he could quit the club if it doesn’t happen, with Real Madrid said to be waiting in the wings.