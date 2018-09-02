Menu

VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku scores for Manchester United after GENIUS Alexis Sanchez assist

Romelu Lukaku’s goal has given Manchester United a 1-0 lead against Burnley this afternoon.

Alexis Sanchez was the architect, however, picking the Belgian forward out with a sublime cross into the box.

Lukaku then made no mistake with a well-taken header as these two finally start to click up front.

Watch the Lukaku goal clip below!

