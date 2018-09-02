Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Serie A goal since joining Juventus in a shock move this summer from Real Madrid.

While the superstar can’t seem to get off the mark for the ‘Old Lady’, Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. definitely put on a show in his debut for Juventus’ under 9’s youth team.

Check out one of the youngster’s many goals on his debut:

Take a look at this Cristiano Ronaldo Jr goal today: pic.twitter.com/Ulgm6hrnK3 — Cristiano Ronaldo ??? (@CRonaldoNews) September 1, 2018

In quotes obtained by The Sun Ronaldo told DAZN via Sporting News:

“[Cristiano Jnr] is very competitive, he’s like me when I was young.

“He doesn’t like to lose and he will be like me, I’m sure, 100 per cent.

“I like to teach him some stuff, but he’s going to be whatever he wants and I’m always going to support him.

“But of course I want Cristiano to be a football player, because I think he has that drive. He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he shoots good.

With Jr. managing to outshine his father yesterday we wouldn’t be surprised if the youngster went on to establish a career in the professional ranks.

Ronaldo Sr. was uninspiring in yesterday’s game against Parma where Juventus were the eventual 2-1 thanks to a early goal by Mario Mandzukic just two minutes in which was followed by a surprise winner scored by unlikely hero Blaise Matuidi.

?? Cristiano Ronaldo has taken more shots at goal without scoring (23)… ? Than any other player in Europe's Top 5 Leagues this season. ? 10 more than the next player. ? @Squawka pic.twitter.com/5oMgE72AqJ — SPORF (@Sporf) September 2, 2018

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo will be looking to break the duck very soon, with the former Man United star’s reputation as the world’s best on the line.