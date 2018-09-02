Video: Doucouré own goal hands Spurs lucky lead

Abdoulaye Doucouré could only hold his head in his hands after an unfortunate own goal handed Spurs the lead in the 53rd minute of what was a very closely contested encounter up to this point.

Dele Alli chipped the ball into the box and a defensive mix up from Clint Kabasele prevented goalkeeper Ben Foster from claiming the ball.

The ball then fell to Lucas Moura after Kabasele’s poor clearance the Brazilian crossed the ball back across goal which deflected off the chest of an on-rushing Doucouré who unfortunately turned the ball into the back of his own net.

Check out the own goal below:

Aiiii ?

Doucoure werkt de bal in eigen goal! ?#WATTOT pic.twitter.com/tZVXibc1ZO — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) September 2, 2018

Gol contra de Doucouré? Tottenham 1 x 0 Watford pic.twitter.com/bfAzcdS00D — POSS JOGO GOLS! (@PossJogoGols) September 2, 2018

The own goal was definitely the luck Spurs needed in the 53rd minute of the closely contested match.