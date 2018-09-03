Barcelona summer signing Malcom is reportedly keen to see his minutes increase having struggled to make an impact thus far at the Nou Camp.

As per The Guardian, the Catalan giants spent €41m on the 21-year-old this past summer, as he eventually opted for a move to Spain over a touted switch to Roma.

The early signs were promising as he impressed in pre-season, while with Barcelona looking to compete on various fronts this season, Ernesto Valverde will have to rotate and use his squad depth as the campaign goes on.

However, the Brazilian ace has been limited to just six minutes of playing time in La Liga after three games, a brief appearance off the bench against Valladolid last month, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele getting the nod in an attacking trident ahead of him.

Given the trio are impressing and results are arriving it’s questionable as to when or why Valverde would opt to change anything, and so it could lead to further time spent on the bench by Malcom.

According to Don Balon, the youngster expects to feature more prominently after the international break, and he may get his wish given cup competitions start and the Champions League gets underway, so perhaps he will be needed in the coming months.

However, in the event that he doesn’t start to play regularly, perhaps with Dembele the most likely individual to drop out, it’s suggested that he may well wish to sit down and discuss his situation which would give the impression that he was perhaps promised a more important role.

It seems a little too early to suggest that discontent is growing with the summer signing already, but having grown used to playing regularly at Bordeaux, coupled with the excitement and desire to succeed at a huge club like Barcelona, sitting on the bench will unsurprisingly be a source of great frustration for him and so time will tell if his situation changes.