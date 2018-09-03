Crucial Barcelona tactical plan settled on with key duo set in their roles

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will reportedly continue with his current system in which his players appear to be settling into well.

The Catalan giants have collected maximum points from their opening three La Liga games, scoring 12 goals while conceding just two.

In turn, with the 4-3-3 seemingly allowing them to find a great balance between defence and attack, it would appear as though Barcelona will continue in their current formation.

With club icon Andres Iniesta leaving at the end of last season, the void he left behind had to be filled, and as per Don Balon, it will be Philippe Coutinho who continues to play that position with Ousmane Dembele carrying on as part of the attacking trident alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Both seem to be excelling in those roles thus far, with Coutinho scoring once and providing an assist in three league games, while Dembele has scored two in those three outings as he looks to put a disappointing debut campaign at the Nou Camp behind him.

While it seems to be working currently, there is no reason for Valverde to change it, but what that does do as a knock-on effect is raise the level of competition in midfield.

The Spanish tactician has the likes of Arturo Vidal, Malcom, Arthur and others trying to push their way past Coutinho, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, and while some competition is healthy, that could lead to certain individuals struggling to secure regular playing time.

Time will tell how Valverde manages to find a balance, but if the current system with Coutinho playing in a midfield role as opposed to further up the pitch continues to work and Dembele continues to produce decisive moments, then it would surely be nonsensical from the Barcelona boss to change it and risk disrupting the balance being created.