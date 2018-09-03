There were a whole host of moments that stood out during Barcelona’s 8-2 rout against Huesca on Sunday, but one moment in particular seems to have been noticed by fans more than the rest.

The Spanish giants continued their perfect start to this season as they hammered the La Liga newcomers by a six-goal margin at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

MORE: Video: SUPERB assist from Philippe Coutinho to set up Lionel Messi best of bunch in Barcelona ROUT

Goals from Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and an own goal from Jose Pulido saw the Blaugrana score eight at home for the first time in years.

However, the moment of the match that had all fans talking came right towards the end, as Lionel Messi seemingly gave up a penalty in order to Suarez to have a chance as securing his second of the match.

Having been on a hat-trick himself, Messi’s did one of the most unselfish things possible by giving up the spot-kick for Suarez, a gesture we’re sure the Uruguayan is very grateful for.

A lot of fans picked up on this moment, with some taking to Twitter to laud the Argentine for his impressive display of charity.

It’s fair to say these supporters liked what they saw from Messi yesterday!

That must’ve been the 10th time Messi has been on for a hatrick but given the penalty to a team mate. Definition of unselfish ? pic.twitter.com/wUARfc9PAa — Danny Rai (@R9Rai) September 2, 2018

Messi, who was on a hat trick, gives a penalty to Suarez. 8-2. Someone in Turin is throwing furniture around. — Lucas Resende (@lucasammr) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi was on for his 31st hat-trick in La Liga when they were awarded a penalty in the last minute vs Huesca. He declined to take it, handing the ball to Luis Suarez. Captain. Leader. Legend.#ForcaBarca #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/HpmJLgIi0j — Sports freak (@SForg1) September 2, 2018

Messi, who was on a hattrick and one goal off being the top scorer of La Liga so far, gives the penalty to a low on confidence Suarez who scores his second of the night further boosting his moral. Let people continue this myth on Messi not being a leader, he truly is one. — J. (@Messilizer) September 2, 2018

Messi was on a hat trick and gave Suarez the penalty. My GOAT is flourishing https://t.co/anSSBvIFQj — The Ultimate (@TheUltimate_ZA) September 3, 2018

Lionel Messi on a hat-trick has just let Luis Suarez take the penalty… Not sure Ronaldo & Neymar would do that ? pic.twitter.com/RaxG3qlrIy — TeamFA (@TeamFA) September 2, 2018