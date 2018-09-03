Menu

“Definition of unselfish” – These fans laud Lionel Messi for this particular moment in Barcelona’s 8-2 thrashing of Huesca

FC Barcelona
Posted by

There were a whole host of moments that stood out during Barcelona’s 8-2 rout against Huesca on Sunday, but one moment in particular seems to have been noticed by fans more than the rest.

The Spanish giants continued their perfect start to this season as they hammered the La Liga newcomers by a six-goal margin at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

MORE: Video: SUPERB assist from Philippe Coutinho to set up Lionel Messi best of bunch in Barcelona ROUT

Goals from Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and an own goal from Jose Pulido saw the Blaugrana score eight at home for the first time in years.

However, the moment of the match that had all fans talking came right towards the end, as Lionel Messi seemingly gave up a penalty in order to Suarez to have a chance as securing his second of the match.

Having been on a hat-trick himself, Messi’s did one of the most unselfish things possible by giving up the spot-kick for Suarez, a gesture we’re sure the Uruguayan is very grateful for.

A lot of fans picked up on this moment, with some taking to Twitter to laud the Argentine for his impressive display of charity.

It’s fair to say these supporters liked what they saw from Messi yesterday!

More Stories Lionel Messi Luis Suarez