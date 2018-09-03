“Doesn’t deserve to be there” – These fans all thinking the same thing about certain star as shortlist for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award announced

FIFA have announced the top three shortlist for this year’s ‘The Best’ award, and some fans are claiming that one star in particular may not be deserving of his place in this year’s top three.



Having announced the top three list on Twitter, Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, as well as Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, have all been named on the top three list for this year’s award.

MORE: “Definition of unselfish” – These fans laud Lionel Messi for this particular moment in Barcelona’s 8-2 thrashing of Huesca

All three of these global superstars have a decent shout of winning this year’s award, all for different reasons.

Ronaldo was the star of the show for Real in the Champions League, as Los Blancos claimed their third consecutive title in the competition.

Modric was also a key part in Real’s Champions League run, with the midfielder also playing a huge role in Croatia reaching the World Cup final this summer.

Salah was absolutely phenomenal for Liverpool last year, as he bagged 44 goals in all competition, helping the club reach their first Champions League final since 2005.

Despite this, some fans have described Salah’s nomination for the award as undeserving, with some pointing out the fact he was included in the award’s shortlist over Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

Here are a few tweets from fans claiming Salah is undeserving of his place on the shortlist for this year’s ‘The Best’ award.

And considering the season Messi had last year, can you really blame them?

Salah doesn’t deserve to be there. Messi should be there or aguero should be there. https://t.co/A8BbXQprp2 — CharlotteHeartHarry (@EvieHeartHarry) September 3, 2018

How exactly does Salah deserve to be over Messi? — Fernando (@PrimeRMadrid23) September 3, 2018

Messi not nominated for FIFA Best Player Award is a disgrace. We don’t deserve this GOAT.

(Ps. Before you ask, Salah doesn’t deserve to be there) — riyaadrajah (@RiyaadRajah) September 3, 2018

If you think Salah does not deserve it ahead of Messi your deluded — dominic oludare (@pato7dominic) September 3, 2018

That’s the point, you plug. Messi was ineligible, so should be Ronaldo. And Salah doesn’t deserve to be in the top 3 too — AS285 (@A_S285) September 3, 2018

Players who deserve to be FB Finalists over Salah:

Messi – domestic double, Golden boot, pichichi, WC R16.

.

Griezmann – WC & EL Winner, WC Bronze Ball and Silver boot

.

Varane – WC & UCL Winner, 2nd best defender itw

.

My 5 y.o. niece – won something with her kindergarten team pic.twitter.com/aJAed3lSSP — Dr. Taha ? (@DrTahha) September 3, 2018

Salah had a good season but he doesn't deserve to be in the last 3 but Greizeman. Messi di3 make he sleep somewhere. This be the totally cheat! — E L E M E N T?? (@NanaQwofy) September 3, 2018