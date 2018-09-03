Barcelona were reportedly put off the idea of signing youngster Cucho Hernandez due to his €25m valuation back in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old was in action for Huesca at the weekend, and reminded the Catalan giants of his talents with a goal at the Nou Camp after just 121 seconds.

SEE MORE: Photo: Some fans believe Barcelona, Chelsea stars took cheeky dig at Luis Enrique with celebration over weekend

It was the first goal that Barcelona conceded this season, but they were able to respond emphatically as they ran out 8-2 winners to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, it could have been very different for Hernandez as amid interest from Barcelona in acquiring his services in January, it’s claimed that the €25m price-tag placed on him by Watford put the La Liga champions off making a move for him.

Given that the teenager was unproven at the highest level having only previously impressed in his homeland of Colombia, that would have been a huge gamble for Barcelona to take given the money being touted.

Instead, he’ll look to continue to now make an impression for Huesca, and time will tell if that results in a return to Watford next season or if other clubs move to snap him up if he continues to impress.

As for Barcelona’s reported interest, having signed Malcom this past summer to add to the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in the final third, it seems highly unlikely that the Spanish champions will reignite their interest in Hernandez moving forward unless he really does take La Liga by storm this season.