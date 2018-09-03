Golden Boy Award: Kylian Mbappe joined by Man City and Liverpool stars on 60-man shortlist

A 60-man shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award has been announced, and there are a fair few familiar faces on the list this year.

PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was instrumental in Les Bleus’ World Cup win this summer, has been nominated, as well as Liverpool and Man City stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden.

Alexander-Arnold was fantastic for the Reds last year, with the 19-year-old playing a key part in the second half of the club’s season, helping them reach the Champions League final in the process.

Despite not making many appearances for City last year, Foden has still managed to get his name on the 6-man shortlist, one that will be cut down to 20 names at a later date, as per the Daily Mail.

It would be no surprise to see Mbappe win this award, as the 19-year-old has had arguably the best season a teenager has ever had since the days of Brazilian Ronaldo.

The PSG star helped the club win a whole host of domestic trophies available to them last season, as well as scoring 4 goals for France on their way to their second ever World Cup.

Other notable stars that have been named on the shortlist are Justin Kluivert, Ryan Sessegnon and Christian Pulisic, so it seems like Mbappe is going to have to finish ahead of some serious talent this year if he’s to win the award.

The full list can be found via this article by the Daily Mail.