Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly lining up a January swoop for Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos, as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been ever-present so far this season with United, scoring two goals and captaining the side twice during a difficult opening month for the Red Devils. Mourinho’s men already find themselves six points behind the Premier League leaders after suffering disappointing defeats against Brighton and Tottenham, with several players coming under scrutiny for their performances.

The World Cup-winning French midfielder had been one such player, often accused of failing to produce high-quality performances consistently at club level, he has once again flattered to deceive with his recent displays in the famous red shirt.

The Express reports that Pogba has a turbulent relationship with his current manager at Old Trafford and with speculation rife linking him with a move away from Old Trafford all summer, he could still end up leaving the club in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho has already prepared himself for that possibility by lining up his replacement, in the form of Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Kroos, whom he has requested as a target to the club’s board.

However, Don Balon also states that club president Florentino Perez is reluctant to lose the German star given the fact that he is a vital part of new manager Julen Lopetegui’s plans for the future – unless a swap deal can be arranged to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu in exchange.

This proposed move would certainly be an ambitious and surprising transfer if it ever materialises but with the transfer window currently closed, this particular story will have to simmer in the background until it re-opens in January.