Liverpool are reportedly also planning for the long-term future as they’ve been tipped to secure the signing of youngster Luca Stephenson from Sunderland.

The Merseyside giants have made an impressive start to the new Premier League campaign, winning all four games thus far while scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp appears to have assembled a squad capable of challenging for major honours on a consistent basis now, albeit it’s still early in the season. After reaching the Champions League final last season and strengthening further over the summer, Liverpool are seemingly moving in the right direction.

Nevertheless, it’s not just about the more immediate future it seems, as The Express report that Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Sunderland starlet Stephenson, which could cost them a £200,000 compensation fee.

Naturally, with the amount of competition and quality in midfield in the senior side currently, it’s unlikely that Stephenson would join up with them, provided his move to Anfield is confirmed.

Instead, he’ll look to make his mark at youth level and push on in the coming years, but given Liverpool are being linked with a move, it would suggest that they’ve seen something in the youngster to give them reason to make a move.

Time will tell if an agreement is reached on the fee, but should Stephenson make the move to Merseyside, it would certainly be an exciting development for the young star who has earned comparisons with former Sunderland ace and current LFC star Jordan Henderson, as per the report.

He’ll have to prove that those comparisons are accurate as his career progresses, but with Liverpool said to be in advanced talks over a transfer, time will tell if he’ll get an opportunity to learn from Henderson in close quarters at Melwood.