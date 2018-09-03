As they maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season at the weekend, Liverpool have been backed by Alan Shearer to launch a serious title bid.

The Merseyside giants picked up a 2-1 win at Leicester City on Saturday, as they made it four wins in as many games to start the new campaign.

SEE MORE: Video: Jurgen Klopp fires warning to the rest of his players after Alisson error for Liverpool

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored nine goals and conceded just one in those outings, showing that they seemingly have struck the right balance in the side now to shine at both ends of the pitch having been predominantly praised for their attack last year.

Of course, there is still a very long way to go this season as they’ll experience dips and will need to show their ability to react to adversity, particularly when the pressure is building as the likes of Man City and Chelsea have both been involved in title races in recent years.

How Liverpool deal with that pressure could be key in getting over the line, but Shearer believes as far as the players and squad that Klopp has built is concerned, he has little doubt remaining that they’re ready to launch a bid to end their wait for major honours this season.

“There is little doubt that Liverpool’s time is coming,” he wrote in his column for The Sun. “Not just to win a trophy but to make a serious challenge for the Premier League title again. I look at the two teams [Liverpool and Man City] on paper this season and I really do not see a big difference in ability.

“Klopp is yet to win anything with Liverpool, despite reaching three finals. I believe they will change that this season as they head towards a new and exciting era. And with this team they certainly should.”

Liverpool may well take added motivation from the pain of losing in the Champions League final last season, and so Klopp’s men will undoubtedly be looking to compete on various fronts.

Given the summer signings of Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, the German tactician appears to have added excellent quality and depth, and so barring any serious injuries, they do look capable of being contenders this season, as suggested by Shearer.