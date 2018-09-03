Manchester City set to go back in for world class superstar that Pep Guardiola wants to help club win Champions League

Man City are set to go back in for Neymar next summer, a player they already tried to bring to the club this summer just gone.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that Guardiola is aware he needs to strengthen his options in attack if he is to bring European success to the Etihad, and that Neymar is the man he wants to bring in to do this.

The news report also states that Man United are keen on the PSG superstar as well, meaning that we may very well see the two go head-to-head in the race to sign one of the world’s most talented stars.

Man City signing Neymar would see them boost their squad by a huge amount, and the Brazilian’s arrival, should it happen, would put the club in great shape to dominate English and European football for years to come.

The Citizens already have young players like Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and John Stones in their ranks, as well as older players like Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

This, combined with the fact that they have Guardiola as manager, makes City one of the most feared sides on the planet, and they would only get scarier should Neymar end up signing.

Only time will tell if City do actually go back in for Neymar, a move that would surely excite all of their fans massively should it be pulled off.